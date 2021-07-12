Closure of 44th Street bridge over US-131 scheduled for weekend of July 23-25

WYOMING, Mich. — Repairs and maintenance of the 44th Street bridge over US-131 has been scheduled after being delayed by weather.

The bridge and crossover ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, to no later than 5 a.m. Monday, July 26.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to apply sealant to the bridge deck and perform other maintenance.

While through traffic will be closed, exit ramps will remain open to allow right turns only from the ramps and onto 44th Street. For instance, from northbound 131, you will be able to exit, then turn east. You will not be able to turn west. To go west from northbound 131, exit early at 54th Street or late at 36th Street. From southbound 131, you will be able to exit, then turn west. You will not be able to turn east. To go east of southbound 131, exit at 36th Street or 54th Street.

