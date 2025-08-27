Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CHECK YOUR ROUTE: Multiple crashes causing backups for Wednesday morning commute

146th Ave overpass crash 4.jpg
Jeff Sickles
The 146th Avenue overpass stands damaged after an over-sized load hit it on August 26, 2025.
146th Ave overpass crash 4.jpg
It's a messy morning commute for drivers on Wednesday morning, despite a beautiful weather forecast.

SB US-131 is closed near Wayland, approximately near the 59-61 mile markers. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says multiple vehicles were involved in a crash, and several people were hurt. They believe speed was a actor. The road will reopen when they finish cleanup.

This is in addition to the still-closed SB US-131 from when a truck hit an overpass in northern Allegan County on Tuesday afternoon. On ramps from 84th St. to 100th St. are closed, and drivers are being diverted to either Clyde Park Ave. or Division Ave. to the first on-ramp to SB US-131 at 142nd Ave.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is also working a serious injury crash on S Division Avenue between 92nd St. and 100th St. Drivers are being asked to use Eastern Ave. instead. There's also a crash at Clyde Park at 100th for another crash. Drivers are asked to use Burlingame Ave. there.

KCSO is also working a crash on Northland Dr. between Cedar Springs and Grosvenor St. for a serious injury accident. Drivers are asked to use Shaner or US-131 as a different route.

