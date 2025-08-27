Person killed, five others hurt in two-vehicle crash on US-131 south of Wayland

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash on US-131 Wednesday morning south of Wayland.

The crash happened around 5:26 a.m. near the exit for 124th Avenue near Shelbyville. It involved two vehicles both headed south, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews found six people at the scene with various injuries, including one person who did not have a pulse. First responders were able to reestablish a pulse and load the patient on the ambulance, but they died on the way to the hosptial.

The other five people involved are all expected to survive.

US-131 South was closed at the exit for M-179 for roughly 4 hours while sheriff's deputies gathered evidence and cleaned up debris.

Investigators say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The sheriff's office is not identifying anyone involved in the crash because of the possibility of criminal charged connected to the crash.

