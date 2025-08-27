Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver killed in head-on crash on Northland Drive south of Sand Lake

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead and another two are hurt after a crash Wednesday morning on Northland Drive between Cedar Springs and Sand Lake.

It happened just after 6 a.m. between Coan Street and Ritchie Avenue. A southbound vehicle crossed the center line, hitting a northbound vehicle head-on, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The force of the impact pushed the vehicles into another car headed south on Northland Drive.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 63-year-old man from Howard City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The at-fault driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line, a 26-year-old from Morely, and the 37-year-old man from Trufant, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Aero-med transported one of the drivers for medical care.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

