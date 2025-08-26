Semi strikes US-131 overpass in Allegan County, closes freeway

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — US-131 was closed just before the evening rush hour after a load on a semi hit an overpass.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The semi hit the 146th Avenue overpass, the northern-most bridge over US-131 in Allegan County.

Pictures sent to FOX 17 show several of the i beams cracked and damaged from the force of the impact. An unidentified object lay under the overpass.

Jeff Sickles The 146th Avenue overpass stands damaged after an over-sized load hit it on August 26, 2025.

The crash forced the closure of US-131's southbound lanes all the way back at 76th Street in Kent County. All on-ramps from 76th Street to 100th Street are also closed. Construction on US-131 between 76th and 92nd streets likely played a factor in the decision of where to shut down the freeway.

Drivers are being detoured to either Clyde Park Avenue or Division Avenue, taking the surface streets for miles south to 142nd Avenue, the first open on-ramp to South US-131.

The freeway won't be opened until the debris can be cleared from the expressway.

