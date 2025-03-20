Charges dropped against woman for Kentwood storage unit death

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — All charges have been dropped against a woman who allegedly locked another woman inside a Kentwood storage unit in November.

Corinne Abosamra, 33, was found dead inside the unit at Broadmoor Self Storage on Nov. 7, 2024, according to the Kentwood Police Department (KPD). She had been locked inside before a fire broke out hours later.

Morgan Wingeier, 32, was later charged with involuntary manslaughter. A probable cause affidavit said Wingeier’s mother had been renting the unit on her behalf and didn’t want it to be left unlocked.

Wingeier locked the unit with Abosamra inside because she didn’t want her mother to know she was in there, court documents explain. Wingeier reportedly told investigators she planned to come back and unlock the unit but her plans took longer than anticipated.

Wingeier was also charged with unlawful imprisonment but that charge has since been dropped.

A district court official tells FOX 17 the involuntary manslaughter charge was also dropped, absolving her of suspicion in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and the Kentwood Fire Department says it is no longer investigating the case.

