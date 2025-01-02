COURT DOCS: Woman was locked in storage unit for hours before deadly fire

KENTWOOD, Mich. — New court records reveal investigators believe Morgan Wingeier knowingly locked Corrine Abosamra inside a storage unit for several hours. The 33-year-old died in a fire hours later on November 7.

Wingeier, 32, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Abosamra's body was discovered inside a storage unit at Broadmoor Self Storage in Kentwood. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX 17, Wingeier's mother was renting the unit for her and did not want it left unlocked.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Morgan Wingeier.

The affidavit indicates that Wingeier did not want her mother to know Abosamra was inside the unit, so she padlocked it from the outside with the intention of returning later to unlock it. However, Wingeier reportedly told detectives that her activities took longer than expected, and she did not return.

Investigators noted that Abosamra was left without food, water, lights, or any means of communication with the outside world.

Thursday morning, a charge of unlawful imprisonment against Wingeier was dropped. She is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, Wingeier faces up to 15 years in prison.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

