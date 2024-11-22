Woman found dead in 'suspicious' Kentwood storage unit fire identified

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The body found after a fire at a storage unit in Kentwood earlier this month has been identified.

33-year-old Corinne Abosamra was found inside the Broadmoor Self Storage facility on November 7, says the Kentwood Police Department. The woman had been living in the Ann Arbor area. Her cause of death remains under investigation. The Kent County Medical Examiner is still working on its report.

Investigators with the Kentwood Fire Department determined the fire started in the unit Abosamra's body was found, but say the cause of the fire cannot be determined because of the nature of the blaze.

It is not clear if Abosamra had any connection to the storage unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 656-6580. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube