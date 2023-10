CALEDONIA, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital after a cement truck and a United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle collided Monday morning.

It happened on Copper Heights Ct just before 8:30 a.m. The carrier truck and cement truck collided near Copper Heights Dr.

The cement truck rolled onto its side in the crash.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but their condition is not confirmed.