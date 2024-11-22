Cedar Springs lifts boil water advisory

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The boil water advisory impacting everyone on the water system for the City of Cedar Springs has been lifted.

A second round of mandatory testing came back negative for bacteria on Friday at 1 p.m. Residents can now use the water from their taps without having to boil it.

The system lost pressure on Tuesday due to a system failure that is not being shared publicly. The City says steps are being taken to ensure that failure does not happen again.

The boil water advisory prompted Cedar Springs Public Schools to cancel classes for two days this week.

Anyone served by the Cedar Springs water system is encourage to flush their pipes by running cold water from each faucet in your home for at least 5 minutes. Don't forget that includes your ice maker and chilled water spout in your fridge.

Anyone who uses humidifiers, CPAP machines, or medical devices that use tap water should clean and sanitize them.

