CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs Public Schools (CSPS) will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to a boil-water advisory.

The school district made the announcement over social media Tuesday evening.

The closure also applies to Campus Kids.

We’re told the district’s main office will remain open and transportation between KCTC and Cedar Springs High School will continue as usual.

