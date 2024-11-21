Cedar Springs handing out bottled water to residents Thursday

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The city of Cedar Springs invites residents to pick up bottled water Thursday amid the boil-water advisory.

The distribution event, made possible by Ice Mountain, will be held at the Cedar Springs Fire Station from 8 a.m.–6 p.m., city officials say.

38 N 2nd St NE

Cedar Springs, MI 49319

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ice Mountain Natural Spring Water for their donation of a semitruck load of bottled water to the residents of the City of Cedar Springs,” the city writes. “Their kindness not only helps meet a critical need for our community at this time but also reminds us of the generosity and good will of our neighbors.”

Cedar Springs Public Schools is closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the advisory, which the city says is expected to continue until at least Friday afternoon. Follow the city's Facebook page for updates.

