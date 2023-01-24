Cedar Springs discusses joining Kent District Library

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The city of Cedar Springs may join the Kent District Library system.

Officials held a meeting with residents to discuss the possibility on Monday.

City manager Mike Womack touted it as an option that could save people money and increase services.

Property owners in Cedar Springs currently pay 1.22 mils to fund the library it shares with Solon Township. It equates to about $30.13 per person each year.

However, that amount could drop under a new 1.1 mills the Kent District Library plans to offer in 2024.

Residents would have access to all 20 libraries within KDL as well as additional programming and resources if they voted in favor of it.

According to Womack, the city learned about the opportunity after Algoma Township approached them and asked to join their service if Algoma left KDL.

He says Cedar Springs extended an offer to Algoma for the same cost residents pay, but the township rejected it and countered with the rate Solon pays for services.

Solon contributes 0.4 mills, which is paid out of the township’s general fund. It’s approximately $12.82 for each resident.

Womack noted the library faces budget shortfalls, so they could not accept Algoma’s offer.

Separately, he says the city recently asked Solon to voluntarily increase how much they pay, but officials ignored it.

Last year, 57% of Solon residents used the Cedar Springs library and resources versus 43% of the city’s residents.

Womack called joining KDL a possible solution to the layered situation.

He added in the lead up to the election next year, KDL has suggested the Cedar Springs Library, including Solon, enter into an agreement that allows people to use the system on a “trial basis”.

That interim contract would need to be approved by the library board.

It’s unclear if that would happen, but members agreed to discuss at their meeting next month.

When it comes to the millage in 2024 though, sources tell FOX17 Cedar Springs’ city council holds the power to put it on the ballot for voters to decide whether to join.

It’s unknown what would happen to Solon residents. At a special meeting last week, the township board reportedly indicated they wanted to pursue starting a new library service with Algoma.

“Whatever the community interests are, we want to do what we can do to buttress those interests and make sure the library is meeting those interests,” said Lance Werner, KDL executive direct. “That happens both thorough our programming that we offer and also happens through our collection development.”

Werner added, “We don’t really have an agenda. We’re not looking to pull things down or box things up. We’re happy to do whatever the staff here, the community here thinks is appropriate. Want to make sure items in Cedar Springs stay in Cedar Springs? Fine by us.”

