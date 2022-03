CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cannon Township firefighters are reminding the public not to venture onto the ice after an incident prompted a rescue Friday.

A video posted to Cannon Township Fire Department’s Facebook page shows rescue efforts in progress after they say someone fell through an icy body of water.

Fire officials say the ice was four inches thick and “honeycombed.”

“Please stay off the ice,” the Facebook post reads.

