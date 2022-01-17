Watch
Deputies rescue snowmobiler who went through ice in Allegan County

Posted at 1:43 PM, Jan 17, 2022
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Deputies rescued a snowmobiler who broke through the ice on Miner Lake.

It happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. on Miner Lake

Allegan District Fire Chief Nick Brinks says Allegan County deputies arrived on the scene and were able to pull the driver back to shore.

A security camera at a nearby house captured the rescue.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be O.K.

The fire chief says the snowmobile is still in the water. Allegan police tagged the GPS location of the snowmobile for the DNR, who will work to fish it out of the lake in the spring.

