Carol Glanville wins 74th District special election

WALKER, Mich. — Voters in Kent County elected Carol Glanville, a Democrat, to fill the vacant 74th Michigan House District seat in a special election on Tuesday.

In her victory speech, Glanville said it shows people in the district want a leader with values.

“There’s so much to be done and it’s just such an honor to have this opportunity to serve the people of the 74th and looking ahead to November, things look really good already for a win then,” said Glanville. “Just looking forward to getting to Lansing and getting to work.”

The Board of Canvassers must certify Glanville’s win.

Preliminary results show Glanville won with 52 percent of the vote.

The race also featured write-in candidate Mike Milanowski and Republican Robert “RJ” Regan.

In March, Regan came under fire for his remarks about rape and other controversial views, which included questioning if Russia is actually attacking Ukraine.

The seat was vacated last year by Sen. Mark Huizenga, who was elected to the 28th Senate District.

Glanville will serve just eight months in the legislature before she has to run for a full term in November in the newly drawn 84th Michigan House District seat.

She has said she intends to run for re-election.

Regan and Milanowski plan to run again too.