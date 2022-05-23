'Really extremely serious charges': Teens facing felony charges following shooting at East Kentwood High School

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two teenagers police believe were involved in the recent shooting following a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School were arraigned on felony charges Monday afternoon.

Shaakir Abdulwahab, 18, and Jacqui Hill, 18, were arrested Friday afternoon in Livonia by detectives with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. Three other people were also taken into custody at the time.

Investigators say that one of those other people may have been involved with the shooting in Kentwood, but that they are still looking into that possibility.

The sheriff’s office says “multiple firearms” were found inside their vehicle.

They believe that there are still other people who were involved in the shooting who are still out there.

Investigators released additional surveillance images of people believed to have been involved in the shooting, saying "At this time, there are eight total suspects involved in the incident."

The sheriff's office has launched a website where anyone can submit photos or videos they may have taken of the individuals suspected to be involved.

You can find that web portal HERE.

Both Abdulwahab and Hill were each arraigned Monday in Kentwood District Court on two felony charges connected to the shooting Thursday that left two people injured.

Abdulwahab went first, being arraigned via a video feed. He is facing a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon (a handgun), as well as a felony charge of carrying a concealed in a weapon-free school zone.

He told Judge Sara J. Smolenski that he was working at McDonald's on 28th Street, and is set to graduate from Success Virtual Learning, a program done entirely online, on June 2.

Abdulwahab's attorney said in court that the 18-year-old is already currently on probation out of the juvenile court system.

Judge Sara J. Smolenski set Abdulwahab's bond at $100,000 cash/surety and barred him from returning to any property owned by Kentwood Public Schools if he does post bond.

Hill is facing those same charges.

He told Judge Smolenski that he is set to graduate next month from Great Lakes Learning Academy. He said he has been working full-time at Lacks Enterprises for about the past 4 to 5 months.

Hill has no previous criminal record.

"These are like really extremely serious charges with extremely violent nature of the charges being made against you," Judge Smolenski told Hill.

His bond was also set at $100,000 cash/surety.

Both of the teenagers are expected back in court on the charges on June 6.

Each of the felony charges they are facing hold possible penalties of 5 years in prison, and $2,500 fines.

On Thursday night, about 30 minutes after a graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School wrapped up at East Kentwood high school. shots rang out in the parking lot.

According to Kent County Sheriff Michele LaJoye-Young, people in two white sedans were involved in a gun exchange between each other. She says investigators believe there could have been up to 5 people shooting at the time.

Two people were shot during the exchange, both believed to be innocent bystanders.

A 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was hit in the abdomen and wrist, while a 16-year-old boy from Texas was shot in the wrist.

Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

Schools adjacent to East Kentwood High School were closed on Friday, while other schools in the district continued operations as normal, with extra security on site at each.

“When violence occurs in the community it is troubling and tragic. Students may experience anxiety following incidents such as this. KPS has professional services available to provide support and counseling to any students that need assistance,” Kentwood Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says their investigators continue to work around the clock in an effort to locate other people involved in Thursday’s shooting.

Photo of Alleged Suspects at East Kentwood High School Surveillance Images Provided by Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office Photo 2 of Alleged Suspects at East Kentwood High School Surveillance Images Provided by Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office Minutes after the Shooting Surveillance Images Provided by Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office Suspect vehicle right before shooting Surveillance Images Provided by Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office Before the shooting, as suspect vehicle approaches Surveillance Images Provided by Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office Scene minutes after the shooting Surveillance Images Provided by Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office Suspect vehicle- a white Mercedes Surveillance Images Provided by Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office

