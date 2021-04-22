Car hits pole, leads to power outage in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A power outage affecting more than 1,000 Consumers Energy customers in Wyoming was likely caused by a car hitting a power pole.

The crash took place shortly after 6 a.m. on 54th Street east of US-131. Scanner traffic indicated the pole was barely standing.

Right away, Consumers Energy reported a power outage affecting 1,035 customers in an area bounded by Clay Avenue on the west, Eastern Avenue on the east, 60th Street to the south and Montabello Street on the north.

A second crash occurred a little later at Division Avenue and 54th Street.

There was no indication when power would be restored or how long it would take to replace the pole.

The nature of injuries, if there were any, have not been confirmed.