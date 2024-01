BELMONT, Mich. — After initially announcing this coming weekend as opening day, Cannonsburg now says they're ready to go.

After a less-than-snowy start to winter, the popular Kent County ski hill and tubing destination was the last of several area slopes to open for the season

Organizers say they've been taking some time to do repairs and put a thick enough layer of snow on the hill before inviting guests.

You can hit the slopes starting at 4 p.m.