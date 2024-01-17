Cannonsburg eyeing Jan 20 open date-- if not sooner

New lights, fresh powder; Cannonsburg is chomping at the bit to welcome skiers for their January 20 opening date.

According to their social media, Kent Power changed their on-hill lightbulbs, meaning early sunsets won't be an issue. Snow guns have been running non-stop, plus we've had enough natural fluff fall they're crossing their fingers to be able to open a little sooner than planned.

Cannonsburg isn't the only ski resort reveling in this latest dropping of the white stuff. Timber Ridge Ski Area opened on January 12 and posted job openings for lift operators, instructors, customer service personnel, and several other positions.

Jason Walsh/FOX 17 News West Michigan ski slopes are preparing for an extra busy season as many COVID restrictions still remain in place.

Bittersweet opened on January 6 and also hasimmediate openings for both indoor and outdoor positions, according to their website.

