Today's Forecast: Light snow showers with breezy winds and bitter cold

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: On-and-off lake effect snow remains in the forecast today. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Barry, and Kent counties until 11 A.M. An additional 1" to 3" of snow will be likely along and west of U.S. 131, with lighter amounts east of U.S. 131. The bigger focus is a WIND CHILL ADVISORY issued for Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and counties to the south until 11 A.M. Feels-like temperatures will range between -10 to -20 degrees. If not protected, you can get frostbite in 20 to 30 minutes. Please limit your time outside and bundle up! Light snow will be possible on Thursday and Friday, with limited lake effect snow on Saturday. Some sunshine will be possible this weekend, with warmer air returning next week. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with lake effect snow showers. 1" to 2" possible, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts over 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the lower teens.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for light lake effect snow showers. Another 1" or so possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold with a chance for lake effect snow. Highs in the upper teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

