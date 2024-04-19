Caledonia High evacuated following gas leak

CALEDONIA, Mich. — High school students in Caledonia experienced a disrupted class scheduled on Friday after a gas line was hit on campus.

The district posted on social media that excavation workers hit a gas line on April 19, prompting administrators to evacuate the high school. Students and staff moved to Kraft Meadows Intermediate School.

Students who drive themselves were later allowed to go home and parents could pick up their children who cannot drive. The remaining high school students will stay at Kraft Meadows until normal dismissal when they will board the bus or be picked up by a parent.

No word from the district yet on how damaged the gas line is, or if the building requires repairs.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube