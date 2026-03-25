Byron Township Fire Department truck struck on M-6

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Byron Township Fire Department says a fire truck has been damaged while operating on M-6 Tuesday night.

Byron Township Fire Department

BTFD says no one was hurt in the collision, but firefighters were working without extra protective vehicles in place. Officials say two firefighters were just 20-30 feet away from the collision, walking back to the Squad 41 vehicle.

First responders immediately jumped in the help the driver who crashed into the fire truck. Officials say they were not hurt, but did need help getting out of their vehicle.

In a social media post, Byron Township Fire Department made mention of two previous crashes involving first responders on highways, including a crash involving a Michigan State Police cruiser on M-6 in March and a Fire Truck on US-131 in February.

Because of the crash and the two prior crashes, BTFD is asking the community to take driving seriously and to think about the decisions being made behind the wheel.

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