Michigan State Police cruiser struck on M-6 off ramp

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged when another vehicle collided with it while the cruiser was parked at the scene of an earlier crash on Wednesday morning.

The impact happened on March 18 on the off ramp from M-6 to Wilson Avenue. The trooper was policing a crash on the ramp when another vehicle smashed into the driver's side rear light.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

Michigan State Police said in a social media post the crash is a reminder to slow down and move over when drivers see emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road.

In Michigan, it is the law to either slow down at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit or move over into another traffic lane.

Any driver who violates the Move Over Law could face a $400 ticket, not including court costs and fees.

If a driver hurts a first responder while violating the law, they could face a felony.

That could cost up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to two years in prison.

If a driver kills a first responder while violating this law, they could face a felony punishable by up to a $7,500 fine and/or up to 15 years in prison.

Emergency authorized vehicles include police, fire, rescue, ambulance, tow trucks and roadside service vehicles.

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