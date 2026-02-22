Byron Township Fire Department vehicle hit by suspected drunk driver while responding to crash on US-131

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Byron Township Fire Department and an emergency response vehicle was damaged Saturday night while it wa blocking traffic for a crash on US-131 near 76th Street. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says multiple drivers were injured, and claims the driver of the vehicle may have been intoxicated.

Fire officials say the crash caused severe damage to the Department's water tender and equipment inside of it, and will need to be repaired. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says other drivers in the crash were injured, including the suspected drunk driver.

The Byron Township Fire Department says the emergency truck's placement on the scene was intentional to prevent crashes from harming firefighters, law enforcement, and patients on the roadway. Because of the protection from the emergency truck's placement, crew members on the scene were uninjured and able to immediately pull the driver out of the vehicle to give medical care.

Officials are asking for this collision to be a reminder for drivers to slow down when approaching emergency scenes, and to move over whenever it's possible. The Fire Department is also warning drivers to not drive while they are impaired or distracted.

