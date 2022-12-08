Business owner: hand-written "mattress for sale" signs are not a scam

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Signs sprinkled throughout greater Grand Rapids written in black magic marker are not a scam.

That's according to a guy who writes those signs.

Scott Glascott owns Box Drop Grand Rapids. They sell new mattresses, liquidated from a manufacturer in Ohio.

“It’s low-cost marketing,” Glascott said.

Glascott says at his shop on Divison Avenue, they keep the prices as low as possible. That means, they don't have anyone at the store. Sales are by appointment only, and you have to call ahead anyways— whether it's to buy a $95 economy twin mattress, or one of their more expensive options.

Glascott says, either way, to him, his customers leave happy and get a good deal.

Mattresses are final sale and made in the USA, and are brand new, still wrapped in the plastic.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

