CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several West Michigan communities were hit hard by straight-line winds overnight, including the Rockford area.

Bostwick Lake residents see uprooted trees, storm damage

The neighborhood around Bostwick Lake was hit especially hard— with massive trees being uprooted and others landing on homes.

Kurt Dorer

DTE Energy was working in the neighborhood Friday because a decent amount of people lost power.

Karla Thompson told FOX 17 that she saw it all unfold.

“About 12:30, it got really wicked. The winds, the hail, and then I heard a smash. The lights went out. Crash. Boom. My house shook. I hid in the back for a while til it calmed down outside. And thought it was just a branch and then all of a sudden I realized it was the whole tree that got uprooted, so I cried and then drank a little bit," Thompson said.

Kurt Dorer watched it happen, too.

“We were up watching the storm from the window. All of a sudden, we looked up and saw this Goliath come right down,” Dorer said.

A massive tree at Dorer's house fell, completely uprooted. It means no more shade in his backyard, after losing another tree to a different storm. But it's not all bad news.

“We feel lucky. The storm missed our house. It missed our neighbor's house. It pretty much fell perfectly right in between the two houses,”

Mike Powers

Thompson says she knows she's lucky, too. The massive tree that uprooted by her home only left small dents in her car.

“It dropped perfect. That’s the Lord at work right there. He saved my life,” Thompson said.

Neighbors also reported seeing marble-sized hail on the ground after the storm. Everyone FOX 17 talked to was grateful no one got hurt.

