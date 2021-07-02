Blind Rockford student named a finalist in national scholarship contest

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Learning how to play the piano is a feat in and of itself.

Now imagine doing it without your eyesight.

Meet Lizzie Dunn.

The 25-year-old Rockford woman has been blind her entire life but that sure doesn't get in her way.

"I have just completed my first full semester, in the masters of social work program at Western Michigan University."

A bright future ahead indeed, but we're not the only ones to notice. Lizzie is up for quite the prestigious award.

"I wasn't super confident at first, because I thought, oh, I didn't get in last time what will happen this time," explained Lizzie.

She's a finalist in the National Federation of the Blind's scholarship contest.

"Hundreds of people apply both in graduate and undergraduate, but only 30 of them received the scholarships."

Anywhere from $3,000 to $12,000 is up for grabs. But for Lizzie, this isn't about the money. It's about learning, growing and spreading awareness.

"There are blind people in the world who have done great things and there will continue to be," explained Lizzie. "We are going to advocate for ourselves, we are going to continue on this journey together to make the world more inclusive."

Lizzie will be participating in the organization's virtual conference next week which includes seminars, socializing, and, of course, finding out her scholarship amount.

