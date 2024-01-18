Better late than never: Cannonsburg Ski Area celebrates opening day

BELMONT, Mich. — If Mother Nature wanted to build up suspense for the start of the ski season at Cannonsburg, she accomplished her mission.

The wait is over. Opening day is finally here.

After waiting helplessly for snow, Cannonsburg finally got what it wished for — and then some.

After this round of winter weather, Cannonsburg initially planned to open Saturday. However, thanks to some favorable conditions, it managed to move that date up to Thursday from 4-9 p.m.

Still, January 18th marks the latest opening day in at least eight years.

In an interview with Cannonsburg's Communications Director, Danielle Musto, in late-November, she mentioned they prefer to have a base of at least a couple feet. That's partially why they opened later than some other local resorts, who only need about 6-8 inches of snow.

FOX 17 meteorologists estimate Cannonsburg received more than 25 inches of snow since the storm hit last Friday.

While the slopes are ready for skiing and snowboarding, you'll have to wait a little longer to enjoy the popular tubing attraction.

Musto said that will open "Saturday the 27th but people should keep checking their website because if we can open it up sooner we will."

