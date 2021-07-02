Authorities say Amazon vehicle carjacking reports were false; 2 men charged

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker says the original report of a carjacking of an Amazon delivery truck in Rockford turned out to be false.

Rockford police and other Grand Rapids-area law enforcement responded to the incident this past Monday, eventually finding the truck in the City of Wyoming.

Charges have been filed against two individuals in connection to the incident: Demarion Brewster and Lawrence Clay.

Clay faces charges of unlawful driving away of an automobile, larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000, conspiracy to commit that offense and one count of lying to police in a violent crime investigation.

The first three are felony charges with up to five years in prison, while the last is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

Brewster faces most of the same charges, other than lying to police.

Both are expected to be arraigned Friday in 63rd District Court.