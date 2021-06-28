Police investigating armed robbery of Amazon vehicle

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of an Amazon vehicle that has led to a heavy police presence in Wyoming this afternoon.

The armed robbery occurred in the City of Rockford, according to police.

The department has reason to believe that people and vehicles related to that armed robbery ended up in the 2600 blk of Riley SW in the City of Wyoming, where there is currently a heavy police presence.

It is believed that the suspect and car in question are in Wyoming, where a perimeter has been set up by police.

No one has been injured regarding these incidents.

Wyoming PD is investigating the situation. While they are advising residents in the area to stay inside or avoid the area, there is no reason to believe anyone is in imminent danger.

This is an active situation, and a Fox 17 crew is at the scene now. We will provide more details when they become readily available.