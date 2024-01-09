Attorney General sues Rockford-based tree service

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing two West Michigan-based tree companies. She claims they ripped off customers and their insurance companies. FOX 17 talked with the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan Tuesday to find out how people can protect themselves.

In a 21-page lawsuit, shown below, AG Nessel sued a Rockford man named David Foster. Foster allegedly runs these two tree removal businesses: "Michigan's Choice Tree Service, LLC" and "Storm Support Emergency Tree Removal, LLC."

The Better Business Bureau summarized the problem, saying issues with these two companies arose during the Gaylord tornado and other severe weather incidents in West Michigan, where emergency tree removal was necessary.

“The complaints allege that the company tells you everything is fine, it’ll be handled by your insurance company, but the insurance company gets an incredibly high bill that doesn’t get covered, and you’re left paying the difference,” Vice President of the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan Troy Baker explained.

In one case, according to the lawsuit, Foster charged more than $25,000 for a tree removal that the homeowner's insurance didn't cover.

“The best advice is, while it is an emergency and you need to get it taken care of, your first call should be to your insurance company,” Baker suggested.

Efforts to get in touch with Foster to get his side proved unfruitful on Tuesday. The address that comes back for one of his businesses, Michigan's Choice Tree Service, ended up being his mom's house.

A call to the listed phone number for the other business, Storm Support Emergency Tree Removal, didn't go through— the number was either disconnected or no longer in service.

Michigan's Choice Tree Service earned itself an "F" rating on the BBB's website.

“There are a number of reasons why you can have an F rating on the BBB website. First, the easiest way, the most common way, is not responding to complaints. So, not responding to customers and helping resolve issues. When you don’t respond to customers, that’s going to draw your rating down. The other thing that comes into play is government actions. If the government takes an action against your business, that will draw down your rating. In the case of this company, both are in effect,” Baker said.

The BBB cautions everyone— to have their guard up for bad actors during severe weather circumstances.

“When we see storms roll through, tornadoes, trees fall down. They hit people’s houses. If it’s your house, it’s an emergency. And that emotional state trying to get it taken care of, unfortunately, we actors come in and take advantage of people in some way,” Baker said.

The BBB says it's always a good idea to look companies up on its website.

