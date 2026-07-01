At least one person killed in crash on US-131 near M-6 interchange

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person was killed in a crash on US-131 South near the M-6 interchange, said Michigan State Police.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on July 1, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Investigators closed southbound US-131 along with a lane on northbound US-131 and ramps to and from M-6 for hours Wednesday morning to collect evidence and clean up the wreckage.

State police encouraged drivers to avoid the interchange, if possible.

Details of how many vehicles and people were involved in the crash were not immediately available.

The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is investigating a fatal crash on southbound US-131 at M-6.



Motorists should use alternate routes, as multiple lanes and ramps are closed while the scene is processed and crews complete cleanup operations.



Additional updates will be… pic.twitter.com/SpFsmZ7NHo — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) July 1, 2026

Another crash on westbound M-6 near the Burlingame Avenue overpass also forced Michigan State Police to close that freeway. Four people vehicles were involved in that crash, which also caused serious injuries.

Westbound M-6 was closed at US-131.

Traffic Alert



Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post troopers are currently investigating a serious personal injury crash involving four vehicles on westbound M-6 at Burlingame ave just east of Byron center avenue.



Westbound M-6 is closed at US-131 while troopers and emergency… pic.twitter.com/QTa6uSMSxr — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) July 1, 2026

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