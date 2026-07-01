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At least one person killed in crash on US-131 near M-6 interchange

MSP cruiser 11212021
Michigan State Police
MSP cruiser 11212021
Posted

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person was killed in a crash on US-131 South near the M-6 interchange, said Michigan State Police.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on July 1, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Investigators closed southbound US-131 along with a lane on northbound US-131 and ramps to and from M-6 for hours Wednesday morning to collect evidence and clean up the wreckage.

State police encouraged drivers to avoid the interchange, if possible.

Details of how many vehicles and people were involved in the crash were not immediately available.

Another crash on westbound M-6 near the Burlingame Avenue overpass also forced Michigan State Police to close that freeway. Four people vehicles were involved in that crash, which also caused serious injuries.

Westbound M-6 was closed at US-131.

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