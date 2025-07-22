Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Armed man prompts critical incident along Division Avenue in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Residents are being told to find shelter and everyone else should stay away as sheriff's deputies deal with a critical incident involving an armed man.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office posted on social media of an active situation on Fontenelle Street, a short road off of Division Avenue near the main campus of Pine Rest in Gaines Township.

Details of how the situation started were not immediately available. The sheriff's office only saying the man is armed and anyone in that neighborhood should stay in a safe space inside their home.

This is a developing situation.

