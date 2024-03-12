Watch Now
Application window for free 4-year-old pre-school now open in Kent County

Posted at 1:06 PM, Mar 12, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parents in Kent County looking for preschool options for their 4-year-olds have low-cost, even free options available.

Kent Intermediate School District announced Tuesday, March 12, that applications are now being accepted for preschool classes starting this fall.

Provided through Kent ISD's Great Start Readiness Program, the classes are physically spread across the county and include options at Childtime, Tutor Time, the YMCA, and Milestone centers. Most are full-day programs running 4 days a week with some 5 day week options.

To qualify for free preschool, families must earn below a certain income level. A family of four earning up to $90,000 qualifies for free preschool for the 4-year-old. Families earning more than the income level can still enroll in the program, but will have to pay what organizers call a small fee.

“Enrollment in affordable, high-quality preschool is one of the best ways to prepare children for success in school and life,” said Ashley Karsten, Director of Early Childhood at Kent ISD. “We are excited to be able to offer Great Start Readiness Program preschool to more families next year!”

Parents interested in applying for preschool through the Great Start Readiness Program can call 616-447-2409 or visit freepreschoolkent.org.

