'An excellent approach': Whitecaps' Masters-inspired radio call goes viral

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — "Hello friends," started the call in the top of the 7th inning during Saturday's West Michigan Whitecaps game.

But for fans listening to the radio broadcast, they may have confused the action on the diamond for drama at Augusta. That's because play-by-play announcer Dan Hasty and color commentator Nathan Wangler decided to treat one at-bat as if it were part of the Masters Tournament.

"This is inning number seven. Still on the front nine, if you will," Hasty said, cracking a smile at his broadcast partner.

The two played the same music used by the Masters telecast and mirrored the presentation style used by Jim Nantz.

With play at the Masters postponed on Saturday because of rain, Hasty's cross-sports moment was the only glimpse of golf for many that afternoon. It also attracted the attention of many on social media when the team posted the video on Sunday.

Among those who responded were New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand and influencer Rex Chapman.

Hasty responded to the tweet by Chapman saying he needs to find a way to frame it.

Unfortunately, not everything went smoothly for the Whitecaps on the call. Erik Pinales gave up a double to the Tin Caps' Lucas Dunn. But the Whitecaps did get a win by a score of 5 to 1.

Hasty and Wangler couldn't keep the charade up for long though. They quickly dropped the calm music and soft voices before the next at-bat, saying, "Aren't you happy that doesn't sound like that every single day. Put me to sleep. Felt like a lullaby."

Watch the full clip here:

WATCH: West Michigan Whitecaps announcer calls at-bat as if it were The Masters

