Ammonia leak at Old Orchard facility prompts school evacuations in Sparta

SPARTA, Mich. — Students at two schools in Sparta were removed from the classrooms Wednesday because of a chemical leak at a nearby business.

Sparta High School and Ridgeview Elementary were both evacuated amid an ammonia leak at the Old Orchard facility that neighbors the schools' campus.

We're told no one was injured and the evacuation was precautionary. Students were taken to Sparta Middle School to finish out the school day. Students who can drive were allowed to leave, and parents of younger students could elect to pick them up.

It's not clear how much ammonia was released, or what caused the leak.

This is a developing story.

