America's Best Restaurants to showcase Rockford bar in upcoming episode

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar will soon be featured on America’s Best Restaurants (ABR)!

ABR showcases local restaurants from around the country and offers viewers a look at their unique menu items.

The Rockford bar is known for its signature Corner Bar Hot Dog, which is made from a fresh frank prepared with its own chili sauce, invented in the 1930s.

Daring patrons can prove their mettle by eating at least one dozen hot dogs in four hours. Succeeding in this endeavor cements their achievement on the Corner Bar Hot Dog Wall of Fame, established in 1968.

Since then, 6,400 people have tried their hand at making the Wall of Fame.

The restaurant's menu says Molly Schuyler currently holds the record with 50 hot dogs in 22 minutes, set in 2021.

Filming for ABR is scheduled to take place at The Corner Bar March 29 during a fundraiser for one of its workers, whose daughter was killed in a shooting the day after Christmas.

