Amazon strike hits West Michigan: Workers walk out days before Christmas

CALEDONIA, Mich. — With Christmas right around the corner, that last-minute gift might not make it in time, after thousands of Amazon employees in states across the country went on strike Thursday morning.

And that includes here in West Michigan. Teamsters Local 406 joined Amazon employees at the Caledonia distribution center.

Drivers, teachers, auto workers and union members alike made their voices heard, braving the snow and the cold, for a fight that’s extending globally.

“It’s not just happening here in Michigan,” said Michael Daddio, a spokesperson for Teamsters. He's also a former Amazon driver. “It's not just happening in Chicago. It's not just happening in America. I just came back from Germany, fighting the fight with that campaign out there and standing in solidarity with them. And it's happening all over the world.”

Daddio has been traveling and striking with the Teamsters across the world, fighting for better working conditions.

“Drivers are forced to use the bathroom in the cars,” Daddio said. ”Our operation manager was a female. She used to tell the female drivers, 'Hey, look! This is a funnel that you can buy on Amazon and use this funnel and use the bathroom in the truck.'”

It’s not just about the bathroom breaks. Strikers are working for better pay, health care and some compassion. They're citing the numbers Amazon has made this year, reporting an income of $15.3 billion by the third quarter of this fiscal year, a 55% increase from 2023.

“I’ve heard horror stories on what fulfillment center and warehouse workers go through, and the public doesn't realize that. And I mean, at the end of the day, it's... Come on, now, we're all humans, right?”

Amazon argues that they have offered what many unions are requesting from competitive pay to health benefits on day one, and opportunities for career growth.

“What you see here are almost entirely outsiders, not Amazon employees or partners and the suggestion otherwise is just another lie from the Teamsters,” said spokesperson Kelly Nantel. “The truth is that they were unable to get enough support from our employees and partners and have brought in outsiders to come and harass and intimidate our team, which is inappropriate and dangerous.”

Daddio disagrees with that sentiment.

“We drive your trucks; we deliver your packages; we wear your uniforms,” said Nantel. “We're obligated to abide by your laws, your metrics. They can fire a driver at any given point, whenever they want. So at the end of the day, how are we not your drivers?”

The Teamsters are expected to be on strike until Saturday at 7 a.m. They hope Amazon will come to the table ready for negotiations.

