Alto Township Fire Department grieving the loss of one of their own in trench collapse

ALTO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Alto Township Fire Department is grieving the loss of one of its own.

Pete Bencker and his brother Ron Bencker died Friday night in a trench collapse near 60th Street east of Snow Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

For 29 years, Pete Bencker volunteered with the Alto-Bowne Township Fire Department, chief Rick Vriesenga told FOX 17 Monday.

That relationship makes this call one the Alto Township Fire Department never wanted to have to take.

The department says this call is been difficult for everyone in the department and in their tight-knit community.

Much of the department lives near where the collapse occurred and has known the Bencker family for years.

Family is asking for space during their time of mourning.