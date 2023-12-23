Alpine Twp. Fire: Faulty boiler causes of carbon monoxide leak in home where 3 found dead

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — FOX 17 learned new information Saturday after three people were found dead inside an Alpine Township home Friday.

Alpine Township Fire Deputy Chief Jeremy Kelly says a faulty boiler in the home caused the carbon monoxide leak.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Stage Avenue NW.

An 86-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were found dead in the home, along with their 61-year-old son.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official causes of death, but firefighters say they found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home while responding.

FOX 17 and E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. teamed up with local fire departments and the American Red Cross to provide and install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in owner-occupied homes throughout West Michigan.

To schedule a free smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector installation, email safe@fox17online.com or call 844-978-4400.

