Sheriff: 3 found dead in Alpine Twp. home, carbon monoxide detected

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says three people were found dead in their home, likely due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Deputies, along with Alpine Township Fire responded to a home in the 4800 block of Stage Avenue NW around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

When they got there, firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home, which had to be exited and ventilated before police could enter safely.

The sheriff’s office says an 86-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were found dead in the home, along with their 61-year-old son.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official causes of death, but investigators do not believe suspicious activity is involved.

They say it’s possible these three deaths are related to high levels of carbon monoxide, and investigators are working to find the possible source.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind everyone to check your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors on a regular basis.

