Algoma Twp. to stay within Kent District Library

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Algoma Township voters decided Tuesday to stay within the Kent District Library (KDL).

That means community members will continue to pay 1.25 mills for KDL services, which is about four cents per taxable dollar.

Supporters of the proposal to leave KDL said it would give the community the chance to create its own service; however, opponents said the plan to leave KDL was theoretical.

Unofficial results show that 2,415 people voted “no” on the Algoma KDL withdrawal proposal, compared to 712 people who voted “yes.”

Kent District Library's Director of Engagement Randy Goble gave FOX 17 the following statement Tuesday night:

"The residents of Algoma Township cast a strong vote of support for their public library service with Kent District Library. There was a tremendous amount of information shared from both sides of the issue and the officials of Algoma Township held numerous public meetings where people shared questions and feedback, informing voters choice. We look forward to continued service and partnership with Algoma Township."

"We wanted our taxpayers to make the decisions on what services they deemed important. We are grateful to all those who took the time to participate and vote and hope everyone will stay involved in the future of our township," Algoma Township Supervisor Kevin Green added.

