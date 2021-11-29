Ada Winter Wonderland begins this weekend

ADA, Mich. — Ada will once again transform into a Winter Wonderland for the holiday season starting this weekend.

Holiday events are designed to brighten the upcoming days and nights and give people a chance to check out new development and growth in Ada, according to a news release Monday.

Coordinated by the Downtown Development Authority, more than 30,000 lights will be strung all over the village, from 30 Fraser firs along Ada Drive to life-size grapevine reindeer, along with other landscaping throughout the business district.

Ada Township

New this year are holiday wreaths, which will be lit up and displayed on lamp posts along River and Settlers streets.

The annual lighting of Ada’s historic covered bridge, coordinated by the Ada Business Association, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

The bridge, which was built in 1867, is near Leonard Field and will be covered in festive lights.

Attendees will hear holiday songs performed by carolers and see the lights turn on for the first time this holiday season.

Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, immediately after the bridge lighting.

Trolleys will offer free rides and make stops at each end of the village, allowing people to visit Ada businesses that are offering holiday treats and specials.

The Ada Village Santa Parade also returns after a one-year pause at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the corner of River and Headley streets, ending at the Ada Fire Station.

Santa Claus will be led through the parade route by the Forest Hills Northern marching band and the Ada Christian band. After Santa arrives at the fire station, families can join him for cookies and hot chocolate.

Finally, the Winter Lights Walking Trail is a marked route about one mile long that starts and ends near the Ada Village General Store.

“Ada always lights up at the holidays and this year will be no exception,” said Ross Leisman, Ada Township supervisor. “We are looking forward to a great mix of old and new events, all designed to provide a fun, seasonal experience and highlight all that Ada has to offer.”

The Ada Village Winter Wonderland will light up every evening from Dec. 3 through Jan. 31, 2022.

