Events to celebrate the holidays in West Michigan this December

WEST MICHIGAN — Dozens of events will be taking place across West Michigan to help residents and guests celebrate the holiday season.

Check out our list below to find one — or several — near you.

Allegan County:

- Christmas in the Park in Dorr Township: 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Christmas parade in Plainwell: 1 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Christmas parade in Wayland: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Christmas parade in Whootville: 1 p.m. on Dec. 4

Barry County:

- Jingle and Mingle in Hastings: Dec. 3-5

- Hometown Christmas in Delton: Dec. 11

- Christmas on the River in Middleville: Dec. 9-11

Branch County:

- Quincy Lights: 5:30-8 p.m. on Dec. 3

- Holiday parade in Coldwater: 7:30-8 p.m. on Dec. 4

Calhoun County:

- Winter Wonderland at Gilmore Car Museum: Nov. 25 - Jan. 9

- Christmas parade in Marshall: 7:30-8:30 on Nov. 29

- Battle Creek Symphony Presents: Holiday Extravaganza: 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4

- A Not So Silent Night Holiday Concert: Dec. 11-12

- Merry Mile at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds: Wednesdays-Sundays Dec. 1-31

Ionia County:

- Christmas 'Round the Town Craft Show: Nov. 26-27

- Hometown Holiday in Ionia: 4 p.m. on Dec. 3

- Home for the Holidays in Belding: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Dec. 4

Kalamazoo County:

- Bronson Park tree lighting: 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 26

- Traditional Holiday and tree lighting ceremony in Portage: 6 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Christmas in Kalamazoo concert: 7:30 - 9 p.m. on Dec. 7

- Christmas Craft Show: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Dec. 11

- Christmas in the Village in Vicksburg: 12-6 p.m. on Dec. 11

- Holly Jolly Trolley: Nov. 26 - Dec. 23

- Winter Solstice & Candlelight Vigil: 6 p.m. on Dec. 14

Kent County:

- Frederik Meijer Gardens: University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions: Nov. 23, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022.

- Gaslight Village tree lighting ceremony: 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 26.

- CARE Ballet: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas: Nov. 26-28.

- Cascade Township tree lighting ceremony: 5 p.m. on Nov. 28.

- Grand Menorah Lighting in Grand Rapids: 5 p.m. on Nov. 28.

- Byron Township Branch's Gingerbread House Contest: Dec. 1-23

- Kentwood tree lighting ceremony: 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 2

- Walker WinterFest: 5:30-7 p.m. on Dec. 2

- Tree lighting ceremony in Grand Rapids: 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 3

- Winter Wonderland in Ada Village: Dec. 3 - Jan. 31

- Santa Parade in Lowell: Dec. 4

- Santa Parade in Ada: Dec. 4

- Santa Parade in Rockford: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Christmas in Caledonia: 4 p.m. on Dec. 4

- A Cedar Springs Christmas: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Grandville Christmas at the Commons: 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Cedar Springs Christmas Carriage Rides: 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 9

- Grand Rapids Ballet: The Nutcracker: Dec. 10-12, 17-19

- Orchard Hill: The Magic Christmas Bus: Dec. 10-12

- Santa Parade in Wyoming/Kentwood: 10-11 a.m. on Dec. 11

- Nelson Township Branch Meet Santa: 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 11

- Christmas in Fallasburg: 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 11

- Plainfield Township Branch Holiday Fun: 4-5 p.m. on Dec. 13

- Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage 2021: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11

Montcalm County:

- Tree lighting ceremony in Stanton: 6 p.m. on Dec. 2

- Santa Park Party in Greenville: 4-5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2

- Hometown Christmas parade in Greenville: 6 p.m. on Dec. 3

Muskegon County:

- Tree lighting at Hackley Park: 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27

- Singing Christmas Tree in Mona Shores: Dec. 1-4

- White Lake Area Christmas Parade: 2-3 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Hanukkah History & Traditions at Lakeshore Museum: 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Christmas Cookie Traditions at Hackley Library: 6 p.m. on Dec. 7

- Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa crafts at Hackley Library: multiple dates

Newaygo County:

- Christmas Walk in Newaygo: 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3

- St. Nick Kick: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Illumination Christmas Parade in Fremont: 6-6:45 p.m. on Dec. 10

- Christmas in Grant: 12-3 p.m. on Dec. 11

- Christmas in White Cloud: 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18

Ottawa County:

- Spring Lake Sparkle: Nov. 27 - Jan. 3

- Christmas tree lighting and Magical Christmas Parade in Zeeland: 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 29

- Outdoor Discovery Center Holiday Winter Walk: Nov. 30 - Jan. 4

- Parade of Lights in Holland: 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30

- Feel the Zeel of Christmas: Dec. 1-3

- Christmas tree lighting in Hudsonville: 4 p.m. on Dec. 2

- Tulip Time: Sinterklaas Eve: 6:30-8 p.m. on Dec. 3

- Christmas parade in Coopersville: 7-9 p.m. on Dec. 3

- Jingle Bell Parade in Grand Haven: 6 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Holiday Lights Reverse Parade in Allendale: 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 4

- Critter Barn Christmas Live Nativity: Dec. 7-23

St. Joseph County:

- Christmas Around Town in Three Rivers: 2-6 p.m. on Nov. 27

- Dashing through Downtown in Sturgis: Dec. 2-4

- Lighted Parade in Constantine: 7 p.m. on Dec. 3

- Christmas parade in Centreville: 5 p.m. on Dec. 11

Van Buren County:

- Holiday in the Park in South Haven: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26

- South Haven Center for the Arts Mistletoe Market: Nov. 20 - Dec. 12

- Christmas tree lighting in Mattawan: 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 4