911 call by teacher released in Gaines Twp. fireworks incident

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 911 call made by a teacher while fireworks were set off inside a Gaines Township school has been released to the public.

Late last month, a report of shots fired at East Kentwood Freshman Center was made with deputies, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Authorities quickly discovered the source of the noise was fireworks set off by a 14-year-old student inside a bathroom, deputies explain.

No one was hurt.

In the 911 call, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the teacher can be heard whispering into the phone claiming she had heard gunshots coming from a nearby bathroom.

The dispatcher later informs her that fireworks had caused the noise and stayed on the line with her until the situation had been cleared.

We’re told the student accused in the act faces one count of possessing explosives with terroristic intentions.

