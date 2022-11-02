Kent Co. sheriff: 14-year-old lights fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student faces charges for allegedly setting off fireworks in a public restroom on Halloween.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they received reports of gunshots at the East Kentwood Freshman Center on Monday, Oct. 31.

We’re told deputies arrived in under three minutes to learn that the noise was caused by fireworks.

No injuries were reported.

The student allegedly responsible faces one count of possessing explosives with terroristic intentions, according to KCSO.

Authorities say the incident is under review at the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

