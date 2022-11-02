Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Kent Co. sheriff: 14-year-old lights fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom

Kent County Sheriff's Office 11272021
Kent County Sheriff's Office
File photo
Kent County Sheriff's Office 11272021
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 10:31:38-04

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student faces charges for allegedly setting off fireworks in a public restroom on Halloween.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they received reports of gunshots at the East Kentwood Freshman Center on Monday, Oct. 31.

We’re told deputies arrived in under three minutes to learn that the noise was caused by fireworks.

No injuries were reported.

The student allegedly responsible faces one count of possessing explosives with terroristic intentions, according to KCSO.

Authorities say the incident is under review at the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered