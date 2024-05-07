'87 years ago, I'd never thought I would do something like this': WWII veterans take off on honor flight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan veterans were honored on Tuesday, as they flew off on an honor flight to Washington, D.C. One of the veterans, of World War II, is 106 years old.

Robert Holt is a true rarity. Born during World War I, Holt served our country in the army during the second World War.

“Mr. Holt was a truck driver in Germany after D-day, and on his first mission, his truck hit a landmine blew up his truck and blew him out of the truck," explained Robert Green, President of Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight works with veterans and their family's to bring them to Washington D.C. The trip brings them to various war memorials, while they make sure all costs are paid for.

For Holt, the honor flight was a great feeling for him. “I’m happy that I’m here. 80-something years ago I didn't think I’d do this," explained Holt.

Alongside Robert were fellow veterans all accompanied by a guardian, and warm greeting. For some vets, they've never seen any appreciation for the time they spent over seas.

“For the Vietnam veterans, they never got the honor that they deserve. Some of the Korean War veterans, they didn't get it, the World War Two veterans, some of them got ticker tape parades, but some of them didn't get honor," said Green.

“It's just a it's just a way of telling them. Thank you for your service. And your sacrifice means so much to us," said Green.

