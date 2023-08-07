Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

8 arrested during undercover prostitution sting in Cascade Township

Kent County Sheriff's Office 05212023
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Kent County Sheriff's Office 05212023
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 10:30:40-04

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Eight people are in custody following a prostitution investigation in Cascade Township last week.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says its Human Trafficking Task Force went undercover in a joint operation with the Kent Area Narcotics Team on 28th Street on Thursday, Aug. 3.

We’re told seven men from Michigan and one man from Indiana were arrested on suspicion of soliciting and prostitution at a hotel in the area. They are now housed in the Kent County Jail.

Deputies say the following suspects face the above charge as well as using a computer to commit a crime:

  • 42-year-old man from Holland
  • 24-year-old man from Alto
  • 25-year-old man from Ann Arbor
  • 42-year-old man from Allendale
  • 32-year-old man from Kentwood
  • 23-year-old man from Coopersville
  • 33-year-old man from Grand Rapids
  • 23-year-old man from Angola, Indiana

To learn more about human trafficking or submit a tip, visit Kent County's website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward