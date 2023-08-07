8 arrested during undercover prostitution sting in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Eight people are in custody following a prostitution investigation in Cascade Township last week.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says its Human Trafficking Task Force went undercover in a joint operation with the Kent Area Narcotics Team on 28th Street on Thursday, Aug. 3.

We’re told seven men from Michigan and one man from Indiana were arrested on suspicion of soliciting and prostitution at a hotel in the area. They are now housed in the Kent County Jail.

Deputies say the following suspects face the above charge as well as using a computer to commit a crime:



42-year-old man from Holland

24-year-old man from Alto

25-year-old man from Ann Arbor

42-year-old man from Allendale

32-year-old man from Kentwood

23-year-old man from Coopersville

33-year-old man from Grand Rapids

23-year-old man from Angola, Indiana

To learn more about human trafficking or submit a tip, visit Kent County's website.

