CALEDONIA, Mich. — Deputies launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a Caledonia field Thursday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they responded to the 6200 block of Egan Avenue before 11 a.m.

We’re told the victim, a 68-year-old man, likely died from a farming accident.

KCSO is working to learn what led up to the man's death.

